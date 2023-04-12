Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

