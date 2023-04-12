Core Alternative Capital Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,575. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

