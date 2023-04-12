Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.99. 1,668,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,426. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

