Core Alternative Capital Purchases 2,093 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.27. 320,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,264. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

