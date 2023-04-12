Core Alternative Capital Raises Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.36. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.