Core Alternative Capital Sells 505 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. 1,208,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

