Critical Contrast: Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iowa First Bancshares and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 211.97%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Customers Bancorp 24.85% 21.40% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iowa First Bancshares and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $917.65 million 0.61 $228.03 million $6.48 2.73

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iowa First Bancshares



Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

About Customers Bancorp



Customers Bancorp, Inc. engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

