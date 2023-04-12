Critical Review: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icosavax has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $15.62 million 11.19 -$68.76 million ($1.91) -2.52 Icosavax $580,000.00 423.24 -$91.76 million ($2.31) -2.57

Analyst Ratings

Ikena Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ikena Oncology and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Icosavax 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 263.07%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 279.43%. Given Icosavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -40.87% -34.31% Icosavax N/A -38.81% -36.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Icosavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Icosavax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

