Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 7th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 4.6% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.48% of Crown worth $47,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 378,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,678. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.