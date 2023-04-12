Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.26). Approximately 19,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 510,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.24).

Curtis Banks Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £230.07 million, a PE ratio of -5,733.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.15.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

