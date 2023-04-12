DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading 0.9% Higher

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. 38,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
DallasNews Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.
DallasNews Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 357,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.
