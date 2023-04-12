DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading 0.9% Higher

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. 38,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 26,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

DallasNews Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -35.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 357,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

