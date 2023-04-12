Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45. Approximately 372,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,309,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

