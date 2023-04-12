Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.75 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $1.70 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

