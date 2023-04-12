Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $452.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $452.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of DECK opened at $457.23 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $460.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

