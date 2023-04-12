Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 5.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
