Del Sette Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.36.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 987,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

