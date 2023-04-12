Del Sette Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 344,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.