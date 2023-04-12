Del Sette Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 738,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,464. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

