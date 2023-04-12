Deutsche Bank AG Buys 34,238 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Electronic Arts worth $169,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $126.98. 534,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

