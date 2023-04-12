Deutsche Bank AG Has $190.51 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $190,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. 1,153,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,701. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

