Deutsche Bank AG Sells 56,121 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $177,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.74. The stock had a trading volume of 395,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.73. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

