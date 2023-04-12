Deutsche Bank AG Sells 71,375 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Eaton worth $166,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,003,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,137. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

