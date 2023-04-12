Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

