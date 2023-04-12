Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 23,012 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 7,103,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,222,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

