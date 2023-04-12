Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,834 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 666,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,890. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

