Diametric Capital LP Has $907,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,353 shares of company stock worth $8,789,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

NYSE PEN traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $282.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,682. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4,777.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $287.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

