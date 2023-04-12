Diametric Capital LP Invests $460,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE LYB traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. 1,176,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.