Diametric Capital LP Invests $460,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $97.58. 1,176,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,198. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

