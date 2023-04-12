Diametric Capital LP Sells 201,145 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,145 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,678,000. Little Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VIXY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,494 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.