Diametric Capital LP Sells 26,930 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cutera by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Cutera by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Cutera stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 3,846,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $70.18.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

