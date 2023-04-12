Diametric Capital LP Takes $546,000 Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.06% of International Money Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Up 1.2 %

IMXI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,001. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $935.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Money Express Company Profile

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

