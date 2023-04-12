Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,451. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

