Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Decreased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,935. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

