Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 126,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

