Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. 45,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,975. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

