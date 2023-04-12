Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 4,213,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DDL traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 101,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $899.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.78 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 248.85%. Research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

