Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $31.85

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $30.97. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 2,377,316 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.