DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) traded down 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. 111,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 54,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

