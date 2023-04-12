Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0829

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and $633.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00307984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,912,276,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

