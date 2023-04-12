Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Up 1%

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. 1,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.48.
Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.
