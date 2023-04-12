Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.32. Donegal Group shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 29,799 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $498.96 million, a P/E ratio of -304.74 and a beta of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

