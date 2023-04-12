Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 125800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DII.B shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.98.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.