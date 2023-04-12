Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $35.20

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.20, but opened at $33.96. Doximity shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 263,230 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Doximity Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,805,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 829,162 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

