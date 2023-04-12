Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $200,415.53 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001134 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
