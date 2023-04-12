Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 570 ($7.06).

Drive Shack Stock Performance

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

