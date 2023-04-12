DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 332.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,641. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.