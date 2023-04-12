DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,650 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 516,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,518. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

