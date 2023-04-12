DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.26. 1,505,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The company has a market cap of $281.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

