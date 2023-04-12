DT Investment Partners LLC Has $813,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,932. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.