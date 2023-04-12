DT Investment Partners LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.