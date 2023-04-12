DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 453.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 427,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

